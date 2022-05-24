Overview of Dr. Mark Sando, MD

Dr. Mark Sando, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Brandon, FL. They completed their fellowship with Kerlan Jobe Ortho Clin



Dr. Sando works at Orthopaedic Medical Group of Tampa Bay in Brandon, FL with other offices in Plant City, FL, Tampa, FL and Winter Haven, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Sprain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.