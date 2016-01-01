Overview of Dr. Mark Sankoorikal, MD

Dr. Mark Sankoorikal, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Overland Park Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Sankoorikal works at Quivira Internal Medicine in Overland Park, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.