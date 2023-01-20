Overview

Dr. Mark Sapienza, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center and Holy Name Medical Center.



Dr. Sapienza works at Gastroenterology Group Of Northern New Jersey in Englewood, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Gastritis and Ulcerative Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.