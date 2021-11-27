Dr. Mark Saporita, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saporita is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Saporita, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mark Saporita, MD
Dr. Mark Saporita, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Riverhead, NY. They completed their residency with Mem Sloan Kettering Cancer Center|North Shore University Hospital
Dr. Saporita works at
Dr. Saporita's Office Locations
-
1
NYU Langone East End Cardiology - Riverhead1279 E MAIN ST, Riverhead, NY 11901 Directions (631) 727-2100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- Peconic Bay Medical Center
- Stony Brook University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Saporita?
Excellent patient communication. Provided thorough explanations for all of my concerns. Highly recommended.
About Dr. Mark Saporita, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1598768814
Education & Certifications
- Mem Sloan Kettering Cancer Center|North Shore University Hospital
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saporita has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saporita accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saporita has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saporita works at
Dr. Saporita has seen patients for Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Mitral Valve Regurgitation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saporita on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Saporita. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saporita.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saporita, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saporita appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.