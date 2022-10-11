Dr. Mark Sarnov, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sarnov is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Sarnov, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Sarnov, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of Connecticut School Medicine|University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Strong Memorial Hospital and Unity Hospital.
Locations
Harmony Health of Western New York (WNY)3545 Buffalo Rd Ste 6, Rochester, NY 14624 Directions (585) 672-4700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Strong Memorial Hospital
- Unity Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Independent Health
- Molina Healthcare
- MVP Health Care
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Called re Covid questions he called right back and gave me a list of what to do and take. He gives great medical advice and is very caring. So glad he is my doctor!
About Dr. Mark Sarnov, MD
- Family Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Harrisburg Hospital
- Harrisburg Hosp|Harrisburg Hospital
- University of Connecticut School Medicine|University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine
