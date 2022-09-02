Dr. Mark Sasse, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sasse is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Sasse, MD
Dr. Mark Sasse, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Rochester School of Medicine and is affiliated with Gadsden Regional Medical Center and Grandview Medical Center.
Alabama Cardiovascular Group3686 Grandview Pkwy Ste 720, Birmingham, AL 35243 Directions (205) 971-7500
- Gadsden Regional Medical Center
- Grandview Medical Center
Dr. Sasse was absolutely amazing! He took the time to talk to me and explain his thoughts and testing procedures, he was in no hurry. The staff was also amazing and friendly. Nothing but excellent things to say about Dr. Sasse and the staff!!
- Cardiology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- U Rochester
- Strong Memorial Hospital
- University of Rochester School of Medicine
- University of Chicago
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
