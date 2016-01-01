Dr. Mark Sawyer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sawyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Sawyer, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Sawyer, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in La Crosse, WI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Health System - Franciscan Healthcare La Crosse and Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Marys Campus.
Locations
Mayo Clinic Health System - La Crosse800 West Ave S Fl 1, La Crosse, WI 54601 Directions (608) 389-8901
About Dr. Mark Sawyer, MD
- General Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1487632485
Education & Certifications
- University Of Mn Med School
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS
- Critical Care Surgery and General Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic Health System - Franciscan Healthcare La Crosse
- Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Marys Campus
