Dr. Mark Scarborough, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.9 (9)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Mark Scarborough, MD

Dr. Mark Scarborough, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They completed their fellowship with Mass Gen Hosp

Dr. Scarborough works at UF Health in Gainesville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Soft Tissue Sarcoma, Bone Cancer and Osteosarcoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Scarborough's Office Locations

  1. 1
    UF Health
    1600 SW Archer Rd 12, Gainesville, FL 32610 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 273-9400
  2. 2
    UF Health Sports Performance Center
    3450 Hull Rd, Gainesville, FL 32607 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 273-7371
    Thursday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
    Saturday
    10:00am - 2:00pm
    Sunday
    5:00pm - 9:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
  • Uf Health Shands Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Excision of Femur or Knee Chevron Icon
Excision of Tibia or Fibula Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Transplant Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Excision of Humerus Chevron Icon
Excision of Radius or Ulna Chevron Icon
Excision of Scapula, Clavicle, Rib, or Sternum Chevron Icon
Excision of Tarsal or Metatarsal Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Revision Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Mycosis Fungoides Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Periacetabular Osteotomy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Reverse Total Shoulder and Total Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Synovial Biopsy Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Total Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Unicompartmental Hip Surgery Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
Wrist Fusion Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 12, 2022
    I was very impressed with Dr. Scarborough. He explained everything to me thoroughly. He is extremely knowledgeable. His staff was courteous and efficient. There was absolutely nothing negative about my experience with this office and Dr. Scarborough. I highly recommend.
    M Skaggs — Nov 12, 2022
    About Dr. Mark Scarborough, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • English
    • 1285662940
    Education & Certifications

    • Mass Gen Hosp
    • University TX Med Branch Hosps
    • U Tex Galveston
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Scarborough, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scarborough is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Scarborough has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Scarborough has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Scarborough works at UF Health in Gainesville, FL. View the full address on Dr. Scarborough’s profile.

    Dr. Scarborough has seen patients for Soft Tissue Sarcoma, Bone Cancer and Osteosarcoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Scarborough on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Scarborough. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scarborough.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scarborough, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scarborough appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

