Overview

Dr. Mark Schaar, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lansing, MI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from MI STATE UNIV COLL HUMAN MED and is affiliated with Mclaren Greater Lansing, Sparrow Clinton Hospital and Sparrow Hospital.



Dr. Schaar works at CAPITAL INTERNAL MEDICINE ASSOCIATES in Lansing, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.