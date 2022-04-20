Overview of Dr. Mark Schadt, MD

Dr. Mark Schadt, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bethlehem, PA. They completed their residency with Lankenau Hosp, General Surgery



Dr. Schadt works at St. Luke's General Surgery - Anderson in Bethlehem, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia Repair, Incisional Hernia and Umbilical Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.