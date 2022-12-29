Dr. Mark Schamblin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schamblin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Schamblin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mark Schamblin, MD
Dr. Mark Schamblin, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield, Bakersfield Memorial Hospital and Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield.
Dr. Schamblin works at
Dr. Schamblin's Office Locations
-
1
Southern California Orthopedic Institute - Bakersfield5201 Truxtun Ave, Bakersfield, CA 93309 Directions (661) 328-5565
-
2
Ucla Ipn Scoi4100 Empire Dr Ste 120, Bakersfield, CA 93309 Directions (661) 328-5565
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Bakersfield
- Bakersfield Memorial Hospital
- Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schamblin?
Always able to get ahold of Dr.Shamblin or his PA Joe. All staff are extremely helpful. All calls were returned ASAP. In this day and age of Computerization of literally everything, Dr. Shamblin and his staff are very hands on and treat you with importance and personal care you deserve.
About Dr. Mark Schamblin, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1083645360
Education & Certifications
- Southern California Orthopedic Institute
- University Of California, Irvine
- University Of California, Irvine
- Saint Louis University School of Medicine
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine, Orthopedic Surgery and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schamblin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schamblin accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schamblin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schamblin works at
164 patients have reviewed Dr. Schamblin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schamblin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schamblin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schamblin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.