Dr. Mark Schecker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schecker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Schecker, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Schecker, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Myrtle Beach, SC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Grand Strand Medical Center, Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital and Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital.
Dr. Schecker works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Coastal Carolina Allergy & Asthma Associates PC3516 Caduceus Dr, Myrtle Beach, SC 29588 Directions (843) 293-0093
Hospital Affiliations
- Grand Strand Medical Center
- Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital
- Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schecker?
Severe asthma . Dr Schecker is extremely detailed in assessment taking and examination of the overall situation, from which he makes a detailed plan for care.
About Dr. Mark Schecker, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1023014057
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schecker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schecker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schecker works at
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Schecker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schecker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schecker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schecker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.