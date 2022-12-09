Dr. Mark Schefkind, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schefkind is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Schefkind, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark Schefkind, MD
Dr. Mark Schefkind, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Alexandria, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital and Inova Mount Vernon Hospital.
Dr. Schefkind's Office Locations
Mark J. Schefkind M.d. PC8101 Hinson Farm Rd Ste 214, Alexandria, VA 22306 Directions (703) 386-6899
Kingstowne office location7013d Manchester Blvd, Alexandria, VA 22310 Directions (703) 997-9710
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
- Inova Mount Vernon Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Virginia
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Schefkind and his team are top notch. The entire process of my cataract surgery was well prepared and executed. I'm so satisfied with my vision after the surgery, I haven't seen this clearly since I first got glasses 30 + years ago.
About Dr. Mark Schefkind, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Scheie Eye Inst U Penn
- Bryn Mawr Hosp
- Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Schefkind has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schefkind accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schefkind has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schefkind has seen patients for Senile Cataracts, Nearsightedness and Dry Eyes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schefkind on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Schefkind. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schefkind.
