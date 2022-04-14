Overview

Dr. Mark Scheidler, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Indiana University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel and Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis.



Dr. Scheidler works at Northside Gastroenterology in Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea, Hernia, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.