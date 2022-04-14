Dr. Mark Scheidler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scheidler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Scheidler, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Scheidler, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Indiana University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel and Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis.
Dr. Scheidler works at
Locations
-
1
Northside Gastroenterology8424 Naab Rd Ste 3J, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Directions (317) 872-7396
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel
- Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Scheidler?
Excellent experience. This is the third time I have had Dr. Scheidler perform a colonoscopy on me. Every time it has gone well. His staff is excellent. Today's experience was as good it gets (I mean, prep for a colonoscopy isn't fun!). His office recommended a different prep for me but last time I used Suprep (more expensive) but it is so much easier to do. So they accommodated me. When I showed up I waited less than 15 min to be admitted to the surgery suite. I was immediately seen by the nurse, Nick, who was helpful, friendly, and did a great job inserting my IV. As soon as he left, the anesthesiologist, Rhiannon, walked in. She had my records from last time, was most friendly and helpful, reassured me about the procedure and then left. Moments later Mark Scheidler came in for a brief chat and review of plans. And then almost immediately after he left I was wheeled off to the procedure room. And that went well too. When I awakened another nurse, again friendly and helpf
About Dr. Mark Scheidler, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1609878214
Education & Certifications
- Univerisity Of Cincinnati Medical Center
- McGaw Med Center Of Northwestern
- Indiana University School Of Medicine
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Scheidler has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scheidler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scheidler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Scheidler works at
Dr. Scheidler has seen patients for Diarrhea, Hernia, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Scheidler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Scheidler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scheidler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scheidler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scheidler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.