See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Greensboro, NC
Dr. Mark Scheutzow, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Mark Scheutzow, MD

Pain Medicine
4.7 (14)
Call for new patient details
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Mark Scheutzow, MD

Dr. Mark Scheutzow, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Greensboro, NC. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University.

Dr. Scheutzow works at David Coleman Ma in Greensboro, NC with other offices in Asheboro, NC and Reidsville, NC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Pain Medicine Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Skye Ochsner Margolies, PHD
Dr. Skye Ochsner Margolies, PHD
5.0 (1)
View Profile
Dr. Andrew Lobonc, MD
Dr. Andrew Lobonc, MD
3.0 (6)
View Profile

Dr. Scheutzow's Office Locations

  1. 1
    David Coleman Ma
    810 Warren St, Greensboro, NC 27403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 389-1416
  2. 2
    350 N Cox St, Asheboro, NC 27203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 896-0904
  3. 3
    232 Gilmer St Ste 202, Reidsville, NC 27320 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 308-0822
  4. 4
    Preferred Pain Management & Spine Care
    1511 Westover Ter Ste 107, Greensboro, NC 27408 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 760-0706
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Chronic Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Chronic Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Scheutzow?

    Jun 03, 2022
    Takes his time with you. Listens to your concerns. Friendly
    DH — Jun 03, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Mark Scheutzow, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Mark Scheutzow, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Scheutzow to family and friends

    Dr. Scheutzow's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Scheutzow

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Mark Scheutzow, MD.

    About Dr. Mark Scheutzow, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1336403872
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Ohio State University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scheutzow has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Scheutzow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Scheutzow. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scheutzow.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scheutzow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scheutzow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Mark Scheutzow, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.