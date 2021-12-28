Dr. Mark Schickendantz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schickendantz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Schickendantz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mark Schickendantz, MD
Dr. Mark Schickendantz, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They completed their residency with Cleveland Clinic Fndn
Dr. Schickendantz's Office Locations
Cleveland Clinic Sports Health Center5555 Transportation Blvd, Cleveland, OH 44125 Directions (877) 440-8326
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
- Marymount Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Schick is an amazing surgeon. I had severe arthritis in both shoulders. He repaired both shoulders with less than full shoulder replacements. I have full function in both shoulders. His staff is equally incredible. His PA Jim Cribbins was with me every step of the was. I owe them both my complete gratitude for their ability and professionalism.
About Dr. Mark Schickendantz, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Fndn
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schickendantz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schickendantz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schickendantz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Schickendantz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schickendantz.
