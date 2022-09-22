Dr. Mark Schiele, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schiele is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Schiele, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Schiele, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tualatin, OR. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California Davis and is affiliated with Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center, Providence Newberg Medical Center, Providence Willamette Falls Medical Center and Willamette Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Schiele works at
Locations
-
1
Gastroenterology South at Tualatin19250 SW 90th Ave, Tualatin, OR 97062 Directions (503) 692-3750
-
2
Advanced Urology Associates10000 SE Main St Ste 342, Portland, OR 97216 Directions (503) 692-4820
-
3
Gastroenterology South at Oregon City1508 Division St Ste 15, Oregon City, OR 97045 Directions (503) 692-3750
Hospital Affiliations
- Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center
- Providence Newberg Medical Center
- Providence Willamette Falls Medical Center
- Willamette Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Health System
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- LifeWise
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- ODS Health Plan
- PacificSource
- Peach State Health Plan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Thrivent Financial
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schiele?
It went very well. All staff was very helpful and explained what to expect. I would highly reccomend this Doctor and location to anyone
About Dr. Mark Schiele, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1356337943
Education & Certifications
- Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU)
- University Of California San Francisco
- University Of California Davis
- California State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schiele has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schiele accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schiele has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schiele works at
Dr. Schiele has seen patients for Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schiele on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Schiele. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schiele.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schiele, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schiele appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.