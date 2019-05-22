Overview

Dr. Mark Schmeltz, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Granger, IN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Elkhart General Hospital and Memorial Hospital Of South Bend.



Dr. Schmeltz works at Beacon Medical Group Bittersweet Commons in Granger, IN with other offices in Edwardsburg, MI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.