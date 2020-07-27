Dr. Schoenberg has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mark Schoenberg, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark Schoenberg, MD
Dr. Mark Schoenberg, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Stony Brook, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.
Dr. Schoenberg's Office Locations
- 1 1239 N Country Rd Ste 7, Stony Brook, NY 11790 Directions (631) 751-2350
- 2 1320 Stony Brook Rd Ste 210, Stony Brook, NY 11790 Directions (631) 751-2350
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr Schoenberg for a few years and he is meeting my psychiatric needs. There is no wait to see him, he is ready at scheduled time. Each visit is 20-30 minutes. I would recommend him.
About Dr. Mark Schoenberg, MD
- Psychiatry
- 56 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
