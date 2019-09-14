Overview

Dr. Mark Schoenfeld, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New Haven, CT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital, Saint Mary's Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital.



Dr. Schoenfeld works at Yale New Haven Hosp Mdcn in New Haven, CT with other offices in Waterbury, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Syncope, Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) and Third Degree Heart Block along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.