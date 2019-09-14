Dr. Schoenfeld accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mark Schoenfeld, MD
Dr. Mark Schoenfeld, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New Haven, CT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital, Saint Mary's Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital.
Yale New Haven Hospital - Src1450 Chapel St, New Haven, CT 06511 Directions (203) 789-3454Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
New Haven Office330 Orchard St Ste 210, New Haven, CT 06511 Directions (203) 867-5400
Cardiothoracic Group PC175 Sherman Ave, New Haven, CT 06511 Directions (203) 789-3363
Saint Mary's Hospital - Cardiology56 Franklin St, Waterbury, CT 06706 Directions (203) 709-7223
- Bridgeport Hospital
- Saint Mary's Hospital
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Schoenfeld has treated me for AFib for 20 years now. He is excellent and professional. Always gives you time one need to answer any questions concerns etc... I have no negative comments.
- Cardiology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1821094947
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Harvard Medical School
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
