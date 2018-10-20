Dr. Scholl has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mark Scholl, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark Scholl, MD
Dr. Mark Scholl, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Salt Lake Regional Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Shoulder Arthroscopy, Meniscus Surgery and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scholl's Office Locations
- 1 2645 E Parleys Way Ste 5, Salt Lake City, UT 84109 Directions (801) 424-5042
-
2
Foothill Family Clinic6360 S 3000 E Ste 100, Salt Lake City, UT 84121 Directions (801) 486-3021MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
Salt Lake Regional Medical Center1050 E South Temple, Salt Lake City, UT 84102 Directions (801) 350-4111
Hospital Affiliations
- Salt Lake Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Two complete shoulder replacement surgeries by Dr. Scholl, and Dr. Nelson , who work in tandem to provide the very best care possible. Was referred to their office by another orthopedic surgeon, indicating he would go himself or send family without hesitation to Endurance Orthopedics . Both surgeries were completed with precision and office visits were handled with utmost care, concern and professionalism. Years of pain were gone within a few days after surgery. Great A++ physicians and staff.
About Dr. Mark Scholl, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1396713020
Education & Certifications
- University of Utah Hospital
- Emory University Hospital
- Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
- Washington University In St. Louis
