Dr. Mark Schrumpf, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark Schrumpf, MD
Dr. Mark Schrumpf, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc and is affiliated with California Pacific Medical Center Mission Bernal and Novato Community Hospital.
Dr. Schrumpf's Office Locations
-
1
California Pacific Orthopaedics3838 California St Rm 108, San Francisco, CA 94118 Directions (415) 668-8010
-
2
San Francisco Office2351 Clay St Ste 510, San Francisco, CA 94115 Directions (415) 972-6008
Hospital Affiliations
- California Pacific Medical Center Mission Bernal
- Novato Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Schrumpf did a revised shoulder replacement on my right shoulder 3 years ago and he replaced my left shoulder two months ago. Both shoulders are doing excellent. My wife is going to see him soon
About Dr. Mark Schrumpf, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1467648139
Education & Certifications
- Hospital for Special Surgery
- Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc
- Stanford
- Orthopedic Surgery
