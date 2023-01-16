Overview of Dr. Mark Schultzel, MD

Dr. Mark Schultzel, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Uc San Diego School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Escondido, Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla, Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center, Sharp Coronado Hospital and Sharp Grossmont Hospital.



Dr. Schultzel works at United Medical Doctors in San Diego, CA with other offices in Temecula, CA and Encinitas, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.