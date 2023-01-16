Dr. Mark Schultzel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schultzel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Schultzel, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Uc San Diego School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Escondido, Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla, Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center, Sharp Coronado Hospital and Sharp Grossmont Hospital.
United Medical Doctors3750 Convoy St Ste 201, San Diego, CA 92111 Directions (858) 526-3842
United Medical Doctors31170 Temecula Pkwy Ste 100, Temecula, CA 92592 Directions (858) 526-3842Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
United Medical Doctors519 Encinitas Blvd Ste 106, Encinitas, CA 92024 Directions (858) 526-3842
Hospital Affiliations
- Palomar Medical Center Escondido
- Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla
- Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center
- Sharp Coronado Hospital
- Sharp Grossmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Health Group
- First Health
- Medicare
- Sharp Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. S is a talented surgeon with a wonderful bedside manner and a great sense of humor. He was supportive throughout my recovery from shoulder surgery always patiently answering my questions. I admire his dedication in mentoring the next generation of medical professionals. We all benefit from his efforts.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English, Japanese and Spanish
- 1689990913
Education & Certifications
- Kerlan-Jobe Orthopaedic Clinic
- UMKC Orthopaedic Surgery
- Uc-San Diego Med Ctr
- Uc San Diego School Of Medicine
- UC San Diego
- Orthopedic Surgery
