Overview of Dr. Mark Schumaker, DPM

Dr. Mark Schumaker, DPM is an Orthopedic Specialist in Eau Claire, WI.



Dr. Schumaker works at Mayo Clinic Health System - Eau Claire in Eau Claire, WI with other offices in Barron, WI and Rice Lake, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Foot Fracture, Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment and Open along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.