Dr. Mark Schwitz, DDS
Overview
Dr. Mark Schwitz, DDS is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Marlboro, NJ. They specialize in Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from New York University / College of Dentistry|New York University College of Dentistry - D.D.S.
Locations
Marlboro Office33 N MAIN ST, Marlboro, NJ 07746 Directions (732) 852-5440
Howell Office4687 Us Highway 9, Howell, NJ 07731 Directions (732) 334-6602
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Schwitz’s practice is the best one around. The only one I’d trust with my kids’ smiles!
About Dr. Mark Schwitz, DDS
- Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
- 44 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO / SCHOOL OF DENTAL MEDICINE
- New York University / College of Dentistry|New York University College of Dentistry - D.D.S
Frequently Asked Questions
