Overview of Dr. Mark Scioli, MD

Dr. Mark Scioli, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital, Covenant Medical Center and Lubbock Heart Hospital.



Dr. Scioli works at Center For Orthopedic Surgery in Lubbock, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.