Dr. Mark Scott, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Scott, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They graduated from USF - College of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida West Hospital, Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola and Baptist Hospital.
Dr. Scott works at
Locations
Pulmonary, Critical Care & Sleep Disorders Medic435 Airport Blvd, Pensacola, FL 32503 Directions (850) 397-1860
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida West Hospital
- Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola
- Baptist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Scott is the kindness , smartest lung doctor in Pensacola Fl And, Eva is a super star. Great Doctors
About Dr. Mark Scott, MD
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- English
- 1295717015
Education & Certifications
- USF - College of Medicine
- Pulmonary Disease, Pulmonology and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Scott has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scott accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Scott works at
Dr. Scott has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Sleep Apnea and Wheezing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Scott on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Scott. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scott.
