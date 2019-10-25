Dr. Scott has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mark Scott, DPM
Overview of Dr. Mark Scott, DPM
Dr. Mark Scott, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Zanesville, OH.
They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe, Plantar Fasciitis and Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scott's Office Locations
- 1 3777 James Ct, Zanesville, OH 43701 Directions (740) 450-3294
Genesis Healthcare System2951 Maple Ave, Zanesville, OH 43701 Directions (740) 454-5551
Zanesville Surgery Center LLC2907 Bell St, Zanesville, OH 43701 Directions (740) 455-6300
Hospital Affiliations
- Genesis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Being diabetic my wife and myself see him every three months. He also has done a few different surgeries on both of us. I would recommend him to anyone.
About Dr. Mark Scott, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
