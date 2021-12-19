See All Urologists in Valencia, CA
Dr. Mark Sender, MD

Urology
2.4 (20)
Map Pin Small Valencia, CA
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Mark Sender, MD

Dr. Mark Sender, MD is an Urology Specialist in Valencia, CA. 

Dr. Sender works at Genesis Healthcare Partners-Santa Clarita in Valencia, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sender's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Skyline Urology
    23823 Valencia Blvd Ste 130, Valencia, CA 91355 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 254-2777

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Urinary Incontinence
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Stones
Urinary Incontinence
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Stones

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Chordee Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Male Genitourinary Cancer Chevron Icon
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Primary Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Rezum System for BPH Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Mark Sender, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1013097534
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Kaiser Hosp
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Sender, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sender is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sender has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sender has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sender works at Genesis Healthcare Partners-Santa Clarita in Valencia, CA. View the full address on Dr. Sender’s profile.

    Dr. Sender has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sender on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Sender. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sender.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sender, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sender appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

