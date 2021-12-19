Dr. Mark Sender, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sender is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Sender, MD
Dr. Mark Sender, MD is an Urology Specialist in Valencia, CA.
Skyline Urology23823 Valencia Blvd Ste 130, Valencia, CA 91355 Directions (661) 254-2777
- Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital
He saved my life.
Dr. Sender has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sender accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sender has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sender has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sender on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sender speaks Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Sender. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sender.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sender, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sender appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.