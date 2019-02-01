Dr. Mark Seraly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seraly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Seraly, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Seraly, MD is a Dermatologist in Canonsburg, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Sidney Kimmel Medical College At Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Washington Hospital.
Dr. Seraly works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
PA Dept. of Health Washington County222 E McMurray Rd, Canonsburg, PA 15317 Directions (724) 969-2500
Hospital Affiliations
- Washington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Seraly?
Dr. Seraly has is by far the best of the best. I’ve been going to him since he began. He is soo compassionate & understanding. I would never change doctors!
About Dr. Mark Seraly, MD
- Dermatology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1912907452
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of Pittsburgh Med Ctr, Dermatology Thos Jefferson Univ Hosp, Internal Medicine
- Sidney Kimmel Medical College At Thomas Jefferson University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Seraly has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Seraly accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Seraly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Seraly works at
Dr. Seraly has seen patients for Contact Dermatitis, Dermatitis and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Seraly on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Seraly. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seraly.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seraly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seraly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.