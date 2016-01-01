See All Family Doctors in San Diego, CA
Family Medicine
5.0 (5)
46 years of experience
46 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Mark Shaffer, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from Mexico City General Hospital.

Dr. Shaffer works at Mark A. Shaffer, MD in San Diego, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Md4me
    4901 Morena Blvd Ste 215, San Diego, CA 92117
  2. 2
    Mailing Address Only
    3525 Del Mar Heights Rd # 364, San Diego, CA 92130

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dementia
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diabetes
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Infectious Diseases Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Injuries
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Prolotherapy Injections Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Mark Shaffer, MD

    • Family Medicine
    • 46 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1255436804
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Chicago Hosp
    • Loyola University Medical Center
    • Mexico City General Hospital
    • Technological University Of Mexico City
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shaffer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shaffer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shaffer works at Mark A. Shaffer, MD in San Diego, CA. View the full address on Dr. Shaffer’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Shaffer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shaffer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shaffer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shaffer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.