Dr. Mark Shaffrey, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark Shaffrey, MD
Dr. Mark Shaffrey, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Charlottesville, VA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Virginia / Main Campus and is affiliated with Augusta Health and University Hospital.
Dr. Shaffrey's Office Locations
University of Virginia Medical Center1 Hospital Dr, Charlottesville, VA 22908 Directions (434) 924-2203
Emily Couric Clinical Cancer Center1240 LEE ST, Charlottesville, VA 22908 Directions (434) 924-2203
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta Health
- University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I received the most thorough evaluation and the best possible treatment. I am so grateful for Dr. Shaffrey's care
About Dr. Mark Shaffrey, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Va Med Center
- University of Virginia / Main Campus
- Neurosurgery
