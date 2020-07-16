Overview of Dr. Mark Shaffrey, MD

Dr. Mark Shaffrey, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Charlottesville, VA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Virginia / Main Campus and is affiliated with Augusta Health and University Hospital.



Dr. Shaffrey works at University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Traumatic Brain Injury along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.