Overview of Dr. Mark Shahin, MD

Dr. Mark Shahin, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Willow Grove, PA. They specialize in Oncology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University, Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital and Jefferson Lansdale Hospital.



Dr. Shahin works at Hanjani Institute for Gynecologic Oncology in Willow Grove, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Ovarian Cancer, Gynecologic Cancer and Uterine Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.