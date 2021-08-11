Dr. Mark Shahin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shahin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Shahin, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark Shahin, MD
Dr. Mark Shahin, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Willow Grove, PA. They specialize in Oncology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University, Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital and Jefferson Lansdale Hospital.
Dr. Shahin works at
Dr. Shahin's Office Locations
-
1
Hanjani Institute for Gynecologic Oncology3941 Commerce Ave, Willow Grove, PA 19090 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Capital Blue Cross
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shahin?
Compassionate, friendly, down to earth. Very competent. Kind, caring and listens to the patient. I had robotic hysterectomy and had little problems. Thank you Dr. Shahin
About Dr. Mark Shahin, MD
- Oncology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1568440451
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA HOSPITALS AND CLINICS
- McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
- Northwestern University, Feinberg School Of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
- Jefferson Lansdale Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shahin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shahin accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shahin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shahin works at
Dr. Shahin has seen patients for Ovarian Cancer, Gynecologic Cancer and Uterine Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shahin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Shahin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shahin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shahin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shahin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.