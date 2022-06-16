Overview of Dr. Mark Shapiro, MD

Dr. Mark Shapiro, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Greensboro, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Shapiro works at Shapiro Eye Care P.A. in Greensboro, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Astigmatism, Nearsightedness and Presbyopia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.