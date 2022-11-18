Overview of Dr. Mark Shapiro, MD

Dr. Mark Shapiro, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Escondido, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido, Palomar Medical Center Poway and Palomar Medical Center Escondido.



Dr. Shapiro works at STANFORD UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER in Escondido, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Nephrotic Syndrome and Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.