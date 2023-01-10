Dr. Mark Sharobeem, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sharobeem is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Sharobeem, DPM
Overview of Dr. Mark Sharobeem, DPM
Dr. Mark Sharobeem, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their residency with Wyckoff Heights Medical Center
Dr. Sharobeem's Office Locations
Manhattan Podiatry Group30 Broad St Ste 401, New York, NY 10004 Directions (332) 240-6785Monday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pm
Manhattan Podiatry Group7 Gramercy Park W, New York, NY 10003 Directions (332) 240-6784
Hospital Affiliations
- Maimonides Medical Center
- Wyckoff Heights Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- 1199SEIU
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- MagnaCare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Mark Sharobeem, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- English, Arabic and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Wyckoff Heights Medical Center
