Dr. Mark Sharobeem, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
5.0 (255)
Map Pin Small New York, NY
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Mark Sharobeem, DPM

Dr. Mark Sharobeem, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their residency with Wyckoff Heights Medical Center

Dr. Sharobeem works at Manhattan Podiatry Group in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Sharobeem's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Manhattan Podiatry Group
    30 Broad St Ste 401, New York, NY 10004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (332) 240-6785
    Monday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
  2. 2
    Manhattan Podiatry Group
    7 Gramercy Park W, New York, NY 10003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (332) 240-6784

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Maimonides Medical Center
  • Wyckoff Heights Medical Center

Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair
Ankle Arthroscopy
Ankle Fracture
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Cellulite Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Surgery Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Treatment Chevron Icon
Laser Hair Removal Chevron Icon
Ligament Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Neuromas Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Toenail Fungus Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
    • 1199SEIU
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
    • MagnaCare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 255 ratings
    Patient Ratings (255)
    5 Star
    (243)
    4 Star
    (12)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 10, 2023
    great
    Samuel L. — Jan 10, 2023
    About Dr. Mark Sharobeem, DPM

    • Podiatric Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1679915508
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Wyckoff Heights Medical Center
    Residency

