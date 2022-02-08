Dr. Mark Shaya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shaya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Shaya, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mark Shaya, MD
Dr. Mark Shaya, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan and is affiliated with Coral Gables Hospital, Doctors Hospital, HCA Florida Aventura Hospital, HCA Florida Mercy Hospital, Hialeah Hospital, North Shore Medical Center and Palmetto General Hospital.
Dr. Shaya works at
Dr. Shaya's Office Locations
-
1
ZOOM virtual clinic visits available worldwide201 Bird Rd, Coral Gables, FL 33146 Directions (305) 325-4681
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Coral Gables Hospital
- Doctors Hospital
- HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
- HCA Florida Mercy Hospital
- Hialeah Hospital
- North Shore Medical Center
- Palmetto General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- All Florida PPO Inc
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Florida Combined Life
- Florida Health Administrators
- Florida Hospital Healthcare System
- Golden Rule
- Guardian
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- New York Life
- Peach State Health Plan
- Preferred Care Partners
- Preferred Medical Plan
- Select Health of South Carolina
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Shaya?
I walked into Dr. Shaya'a office with a walker. He looked at my MRI and told me I needed surgery to improve my mobility. Dr. Shaya operated on me and not only do I no longer need a walker but I run on a treadmill six days a week at 4.9. He absolutely saved my life as far as I'm concerned. I would recommend him to my children and my best friends. I thank him for giving me my life back.
About Dr. Mark Shaya, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1568446482
Education & Certifications
- LSU
- Lsu Health Sciences Center, Shreveport
- Baylor Medical Center
- University of Michigan
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shaya has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shaya accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shaya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shaya works at
Dr. Shaya has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shaya on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shaya speaks Spanish.
157 patients have reviewed Dr. Shaya. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shaya.
