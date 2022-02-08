Overview of Dr. Mark Shaya, MD

Dr. Mark Shaya, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan and is affiliated with Coral Gables Hospital, Doctors Hospital, HCA Florida Aventura Hospital, HCA Florida Mercy Hospital, Hialeah Hospital, North Shore Medical Center and Palmetto General Hospital.



Dr. Shaya works at Neurosurgical Institute of Florida in Coral Gables, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.