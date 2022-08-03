Dr. Mark Sheafor, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sheafor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Sheafor, DPM
Overview of Dr. Mark Sheafor, DPM
Dr. Mark Sheafor, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Bellingham, WA.
Dr. Sheafor's Office Locations
Mark W. Sheafor Dpm Ps Inc3120 Squalicum Pkwy Ste 2, Bellingham, WA 98225 Directions (360) 647-0557
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Mark Sheafor is wonderful! So kind, so professional, so knowledgeable. A great compassionate man with excellent bedside manor! I plan to keep him forever!!!!!!
About Dr. Mark Sheafor, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- English
- 1346561446
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sheafor has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sheafor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sheafor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sheafor has seen patients for Hammer Toe, Bunion, Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment and Closed, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sheafor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Sheafor. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sheafor.
