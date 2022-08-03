Overview of Dr. Mark Sheafor, DPM

Dr. Mark Sheafor, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Bellingham, WA.



Dr. Sheafor works at Whatcom Regional Foot And Ankle Specialists in Bellingham, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe, Bunion, Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment and Closed along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.