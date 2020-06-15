Dr. Mark Shearer, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shearer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Shearer, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Anchorage, AK.
Alliance Foot and Ankle2741 Debarr Rd, Anchorage, AK 99508 Directions (907) 562-4958Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Alaska Regional Hospital
- Providence Alaska Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Premera Blue Cross
- QualCare
- Tricare
Dr Shearer has provided me with complete and comprehensive care for an ongoing foot/toe problem which resulted in surgery. The procedure was a complete success and the post surgery care has been great! He is very thorough and genuinely concerned about the healing process. He listens to my concerns, explains things in lay terms and I trust his judgement completely. I would not hesitate to recommend Dr Shearer to others, in fact, I have already recommended Dr Shearer to several friends and co workers. If you’re needing to find a doctor who is easy to relate to and get honest and complete treatment answers, please give him a call. I think you’ll be as pleased with his care as I am.
- Podiatry
- English
- 1376950113
Dr. Shearer accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shearer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
