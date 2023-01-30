Dr. Mark Shekhman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shekhman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Shekhman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mark Shekhman, MD
Dr. Mark Shekhman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Glastonbury, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Toronto Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.
Dr. Shekhman's Office Locations
Glastonbury345 Western Blvd, Glastonbury, CT 06033 Directions (860) 549-8221
Mark Shekhman, M.D.31 Seymour St Ste 100, Hartford, CT 06106 Directions (860) 549-8221
Orthopedic Associates of Hartford PC85 Seymour St Ste 607, Hartford, CT 06106 Directions (860) 549-3210
Orthopedic Associates Surgery Center150 Enterprise Dr, Rocky Hill, CT 06067 Directions (860) 549-8221Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturday8:00am - 4:00pmSunday8:00am - 4:00pm
Orthopedic Associates of Hartfordpc499 Farmington Ave Ste 300, Farmington, CT 06032 Directions (860) 549-8986
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- MultiPlan
- NGS CoreSource
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
The surgery was successful and the physical therapy, both the home visits and the other visits to the physical therapy unit on Western Blvd, that followed the operation was affective.
About Dr. Mark Shekhman, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1720245178
Education & Certifications
- The Hosp for Special Surg NY Hosp
- University Of Toronto Faculty Of Medicine
- 1998
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shekhman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shekhman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shekhman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shekhman has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shekhman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shekhman speaks Russian.
60 patients have reviewed Dr. Shekhman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shekhman.
