Dr. Mark Shekhman, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.1 (60)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Mark Shekhman, MD

Dr. Mark Shekhman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Glastonbury, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Toronto Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.

Dr. Shekhman works at Orthopedic Associates Of Hartford in Glastonbury, CT with other offices in Hartford, CT, Rocky Hill, CT and Farmington, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Shekhman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Glastonbury
    345 Western Blvd, Glastonbury, CT 06033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 549-8221
  2. 2
    Mark Shekhman, M.D.
    31 Seymour St Ste 100, Hartford, CT 06106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 549-8221
  3. 3
    Orthopedic Associates of Hartford PC
    85 Seymour St Ste 607, Hartford, CT 06106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 549-3210
  4. 4
    Orthopedic Associates Surgery Center
    150 Enterprise Dr, Rocky Hill, CT 06067 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 549-8221
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  5. 5
    Orthopedic Associates of Hartfordpc
    499 Farmington Ave Ste 300, Farmington, CT 06032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 549-8986

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hartford Hospital
  • Saint Francis Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Knee Shaving Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Hip Arthritis Chevron Icon
Hip Dislocation Chevron Icon
Hip Flexor Strain Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Impingement Chevron Icon
Hip Injury Chevron Icon
Hip Labral Tear Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Hip Socket Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Deformity Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Joint - Varus Deformity Chevron Icon
Knee Ligament Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Wear and Tear Arthritis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Connecticare
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • MultiPlan
    • NGS CoreSource
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 60 ratings
    Patient Ratings (60)
    5 Star
    (45)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Jan 30, 2023
    The surgery was successful and the physical therapy, both the home visits and the other visits to the physical therapy unit on Western Blvd, that followed the operation was affective.
    — Jan 30, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Mark Shekhman, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian
    NPI Number
    • 1720245178
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • The Hosp for Special Surg NY Hosp
    Medical Education
    • University Of Toronto Faculty Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • 1998
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Shekhman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shekhman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shekhman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shekhman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shekhman has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shekhman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    60 patients have reviewed Dr. Shekhman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shekhman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shekhman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shekhman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

