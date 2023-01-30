Overview of Dr. Mark Shekhman, MD

Dr. Mark Shekhman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Glastonbury, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Toronto Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. Shekhman works at Orthopedic Associates Of Hartford in Glastonbury, CT with other offices in Hartford, CT, Rocky Hill, CT and Farmington, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.