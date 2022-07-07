Dr. Mark Shepard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shepard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Shepard, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark Shepard, MD
Dr. Mark Shepard, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in North Canton, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Aultman Hospital and Mercy Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Systemic Chondromalacia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shepard's Office Locations
- 1 7442 Frank Ave Nw, North Canton, OH 44720 Directions (330) 305-0838
-
2
Spectrum Orthopaedics Inc.6100 Whipple Ave NW Ste 180, North Canton, OH 44720 Directions (330) 305-0838
Hospital Affiliations
- Aultman Hospital
- Mercy Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shepard?
He did my shoulder in 2017 and he is doing my other shoulder July 7, 2022. He explains everything to you and does a great job. I highly recommend him for your shoulder problems.
About Dr. Mark Shepard, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1265420012
Education & Certifications
- WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shepard has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shepard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shepard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shepard has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Systemic Chondromalacia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shepard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Shepard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shepard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shepard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shepard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.