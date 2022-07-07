Overview of Dr. Mark Shepard, MD

Dr. Mark Shepard, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in North Canton, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Aultman Hospital and Mercy Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Systemic Chondromalacia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.