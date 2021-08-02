Dr. Mark Shepherd, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shepherd is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Shepherd, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Shepherd, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Tupelo, MS. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with North Mississippi Health Services.
Dr. Shepherd works at
Locations
Mark D Shepherd Dba Endocrinology Consultants Pllc670 Crossover Rd, Tupelo, MS 38801 Directions (662) 844-8414
Hospital Affiliations
- North Mississippi Health Services
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Found Dr. Shepherd to be very personable and nice personality. He’s done blood work and other test with first visit to help find solution for Uric acid kidney stones occurring frequently. I have another visit coming up and may not get much done as I won’t and can’t take medications prescribed. It’s hard for any doctor to treat me. One thing I wish with all doctors that see you is that they stop typing on a keyboard and talk to you one on one
About Dr. Mark Shepherd, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1760499867
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shepherd has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shepherd accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shepherd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shepherd works at
Dr. Shepherd has seen patients for Lipid Disorders, Hyperlipidemia and Dyslipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shepherd on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Shepherd. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shepherd.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shepherd, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shepherd appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.