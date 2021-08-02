Overview

Dr. Mark Shepherd, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Tupelo, MS. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with North Mississippi Health Services.



Dr. Shepherd works at Mark D Shepherd Dba Endocrinology Consultants Pllc in Tupelo, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Lipid Disorders, Hyperlipidemia and Dyslipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.