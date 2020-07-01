Dr. Sherrid accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mark Sherrid, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Sherrid, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Locations
Jerome L Shupack MD530 1st Ave, New York, NY 10016 Directions (646) 501-0568Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 7:00pmSaturday7:00am - 7:00pmSunday7:00am - 7:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sherrid has been very caring and comprehensive in treating my condition. The follow through and follow up on his part and the part of his staff has been excellent.
About Dr. Mark Sherrid, MD
- Cardiology
- 50 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sherrid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Sherrid has seen patients for Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic and Cardiomyopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sherrid on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Sherrid. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sherrid.
