Overview of Dr. Mark Shikowitz, MD

Dr. Mark Shikowitz, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF ESTE (UCE) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Glen Cove Hospital, Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Shikowitz works at PBMC Medical Group Riverhead NY Riverhead NY in New Hyde Park, NY with other offices in Smithtown, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Rhinoseptoplasty, Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) and Broken Nose along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.