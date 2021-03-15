Overview

Dr. Mark Shoptaugh, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans.



Dr. Shoptaugh works at Anesthesiology Group Associates in Baton Rouge, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Spinal Stenosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.