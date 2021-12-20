Dr. Mark Shukhman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shukhman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Shukhman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Shukhman, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Skokie, IL. They completed their fellowship with Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
Dr. Shukhman works at
Locations
Associates in Psychiatric Wellness, LP4711 Golf Rd Ste 1200, Skokie, IL 60076 Directions (847) 563-4488
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
- Skokie Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Zurich
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Shukhman is an amazing doctor. Anyone who is looking for a psychiatrist with an outstanding knowledge, excellent bedside manners, compassion and friendliness will be very pleased to be under care of this physician. He is attentive to his patients needs, and he can listen and hear his patients. Dr. Shukhman is very approachable and always make himself available if his help is needed. I am very impressed by Dr. Shukhman and highly recommend him to everyone who is in search for a great doctor.
About Dr. Mark Shukhman, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
- Chicago Med Sch-Finch U Hlth Scis
- Kiev State University
Frequently Asked Questions
