Dr. Andrew Sicard, MD

General Surgery
4.0 (4)
Map Pin Small Opelousas, LA
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Andrew Sicard, MD

Dr. Andrew Sicard, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Opelousas, LA. 

Dr. Sicard works at WellSmart Health-Surgical Associates in Opelousas, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sicard's Office Locations

  1. 1
    WellSmart Health-Surgical Associates
    627 E Prudhomme St, Opelousas, LA 70570 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (337) 594-3446

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Opelousas General Health System

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Umbilical Hernia
Gallstones
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Umbilical Hernia
Gallstones

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Abscess Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cholelithiasis Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Polyp Chevron Icon
Condyloma Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Cyst Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cyst
Dialysis Access Procedures Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Dilation Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Stricture Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Infections Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Malignant Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Sebaceous Cysts Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Gilsbar 360
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Louisiana Healthcare Connections
    • Louisiana Workers Compensation
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peoples Health
    • Tricare
    • Triwest
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Andrew Sicard, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1013209329
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Lsu Med Center Shreveport
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrew Sicard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sicard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sicard has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sicard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sicard works at WellSmart Health-Surgical Associates in Opelousas, LA. View the full address on Dr. Sicard’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Sicard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sicard.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sicard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sicard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

