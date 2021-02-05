See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Medford, OR
Dr. Mark Siefring, MD

Internal Medicine
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Mark Siefring, MD

Dr. Mark Siefring, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Medford, OR. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Louisville and is affiliated with Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center and Spring View Hospital.

Dr. Siefring works at Asante Physician Partners in Medford, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Siefring's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Easton & Bates Family Practice
    2859 State St Ste 101, Medford, OR 97504 (541) 282-6500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center
  Spring View Hospital

Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Dermatitis
Diarrhea
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
Athlete's Foot
Back Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Boil
Bronchitis
Bunion
Bursitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Chest Pain
Chlamydia Infections
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Cold Sore
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dry Skin
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Ear Ache
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Essential Tremor
Excessive Sweating
Fever
Folic Acid Deficiency
Folliculitis
Ganglion Cyst
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Genital Herpes
Hair Loss
Hammer Toe
Headache
Heart Disease
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hydrocele
Hypercalcemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Impetigo
Indigestion
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Intertrigo
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
Orchitis
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Plantar Wart
Pneumonia
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Pollen Allergy
Polyneuropathy
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Restless Leg Syndrome
Ringworm
Rosacea
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Stye
Tension Headache
Throat Pain
Thyroid Goiter
Tinea Versicolor
Tobacco Use Disorder
Tonsillitis
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
Viral Enteritis
Viral Hepatitis
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Warts
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
Yeast Infections
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 05, 2021
    Both my wife and I were treated by Dr Mark while we were in Saigon. He is a very knowledgeable practitioner, easy to communicate with and genuinely caring.
    jerseysal — Feb 05, 2021
    About Dr. Mark Siefring, MD

    Specialties
    Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1245729870
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    University Of Louisville
    Board Certifications
    Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Siefring, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Siefring is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Siefring has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Siefring has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Siefring works at Asante Physician Partners in Medford, OR. View the full address on Dr. Siefring’s profile.

    Dr. Siefring has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Siefring.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Siefring, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Siefring appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

