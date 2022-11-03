Dr. Mark Sigler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sigler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Sigler, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark Sigler, MD
Dr. Mark Sigler, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Amarillo, TX.
Dr. Sigler works at
Dr. Sigler's Office Locations
-
1
BSA Amarillo Diagnostic Clinic, Inc.6700 SW 9th Ave, Amarillo, TX 79106 Directions (806) 358-0200
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital
- Dr Dan C. Trigg Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sigler?
Dr Sigler is very professional and takes his time to answer questions I have. He has a calming and caring voice. I have been going to Dr Sigler for a year and I'm doing better. I would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Mark Sigler, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- English
- 1578799946
Education & Certifications
- Critical Care Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sigler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sigler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sigler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sigler works at
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Sigler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sigler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sigler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sigler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.