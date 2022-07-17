Overview of Dr. Mark Silberman, MD

Dr. Mark Silberman, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.



Dr. Silberman works at Plastic Surgery Group in Great Neck, NY with other offices in Rockville Centre, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Reconstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

