Dr. Mark Silberman, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.1 (24)
Map Pin Small Great Neck, NY
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Mark Silberman, MD

Dr. Mark Silberman, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.

Dr. Silberman works at Plastic Surgery Group in Great Neck, NY with other offices in Rockville Centre, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Reconstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Silberman's Office Locations

  
    The Plastic Surgery Group PC
    650 NORTHERN BLVD, Great Neck, NY 11021
  
    Plastic Surgery Group PC
    242 Merrick Rd Ste 302, Rockville Centre, NY 11570

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • North Shore University Hospital
  • St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Breast Reconstruction
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Breast Reconstruction
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.1
Average provider rating
Based on 24 ratings
Patient Ratings (24)
5 Star
(18)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(5)
About Dr. Mark Silberman, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 43 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1780769653
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Plastic Surgery
Board Certifications
What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Mark Silberman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Silberman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Silberman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Silberman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Silberman has seen patients for Breast Reconstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Silberman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

24 patients have reviewed Dr. Silberman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Silberman.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Silberman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Silberman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

